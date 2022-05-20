A Ghanaian couple based in Cape Coast have recently shared the story of how their twin daughters started speaking American English out of the blue

In the video, the father, Kwesi Baidoo revealed that his kids spoke no English when they came of age and he was worried about it until on e day he just heard them speaking like foreigners

e The twin sisters told Kofi TV that they hope to become medical doctors in future to help sick individuals in their community

Ghanaian parents living in Cape Coast have recently been granted an interview on Kofi TV where they revealed that their twin daughters, Lorinda and Loretta Ekua Baidoo woke up one day and suddenly began speaking with an American accent.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on YouTube had Kwesi Baidoo, the father of the girls recounting that when his children were of age he noticed that they could not speak English and he was very worried about it. However, one day he was lying down after work when he heard the girls speak good English with a foreign accent.

Lorinda and Loretta in an interview on Kofi TV Photo credit: Kofi TV/YouTube

Kwesi shared that he was really surprised given their track record and confided in a number of his friends but they all brushed it off. He started recording them anytime they play and would upload the videos on Facebook.

Lorinda and Loretta Ekua Baidoow hope to become medicals doctors in the near future to be able to help relieve people of their pain so they can accomplish all their set goals, they revealed in the interview.

He also revealed that there are a lot of people in the community they find themselves who believe that the twins are re-incarnated.

The twin father shared more about his daughters in the video linked below;

