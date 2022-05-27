Ghanaians on social media have been hit with nostalgia as a video of a legendary Ghanaian music group was shared

A video was shared online, and Ghanaians were asked to identify the musicians performing in the video

The video brought back some good memories for many as they tried to identify the musician in the video

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A video of a legendary Ghanaian music group has been shared on social media, and it has left many Ghanaians deep in nostalgia.

The group performing in the video was the legendary Ghanaian trio FBS as they sang their hit single at a VGMA award show.

Photo: Ghanain music group performing Source: thebrokenheartdoc

Source: UGC

The author of the post asked his audience to identify the name of the group and the edition of the VGMA's they performed at.

Many people seemed to have gotten the answers right as they quickly identified the artists in the video. There were discussions in the comment section as Ghanaians took a trip down memory lane.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Social Media Reactions

Talata seemed to know his stuff as he said:

This is FBS and song title is Ahofen one of my favorite track after oldlyman boggie

Nana Adwoa Koomson was also familiar with the artist in the video as he said:

That FBS I will never forget Oluman Bugie

Maame Amaadutwumwaa also remembered the good old days as she said:

FBS 2005✌.i was small but I still remember those good old days

adwoatiwaa20 also seemed to recognise the artist. He said:

looks like our generations VGMA is just time wasting compared to this...energy ankasa

Frimpomaa also said

Herrrrrrr I miss those days'

Maame Amaadutwumwaa also remembered the good old days:

FBS 2005✌.i was small but I still remember those good old days

See video below:

VGMA23 Full List Of Winners: KiDi, Black Sherif, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Gyakie, Others

In other news, YEN.com.gh previously published an article regarding this year's VGMA. The 23rd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA23) has been held successfully at the Grand Arena in Accra.

The two-day event saw KiDi emerging with the ultimate award, Artiste of the Year, while Black Sherif, Gyakie, Stonebwy, Sarkodie, and others also won some awards YEN.com.gh has compiled the complete list of winners, including other nominees for each category of the VGMA23.

Source: YEN.com.gh