A sad young lady has recently opened up about her break up after dating her boyfriend for years

In a video, she was seen wailing while she shared that she was with her partner for 10 years

@honeyberry1997gmail.com: "I'm going through the same sister I have been crying since last month, I can't forget it"

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A heartbroken Ghanaian young lady has recently made many social media users emotional after opening up about her failed relationship.

A TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the timeline of @choco_qwen had her sharing that she broke up with her boyfriend of 10 years and she is finding it difficult to forget him.

Young lady posing for the camera and crying in a video Photo credit: @choco_qwen/Tiktok

Source: UGC

In the video, she was seen crying her heart out. Her post came with the caption;

"I’m trying to forget about it it hurt so bad "

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

At the time of this publication, the post has gathered close to 47,000 likes with over 5600 comments with 356 shares.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@paapaassie wrote:

I’m sorry u have to go thru this. Can’t begin 2 imagine how u feel ryt now. I don’t know if one can ever recover ba I know it gets easier. Be strong❤️

@eazlove02beautyhairmpire commented:

My 6yrs relationship ended last month. then I've learn not to date for long like that

@norahonyinyechi replied:

I can relate gal, it’s not easy but move on. I have bin der b4 I know how it’s feels. But remember life must go on, Ur mr right is coming closer.

From @honeyberry1997gmail.com:

Am going through the same sister I have been crying since last month,I can't forget it

@adwoakordie commented:

10years ‍♀️? I feel your pain sis pray for healing and dnt let this get the best of you. It won’t be easy tho

Watch the full video linked below;

Ghanaian Lady Finds Out Boyfriend of 7 Years Got Married To Another Woman 4 Months After Break Up

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that an emotional 30-year-old Ghanaian lady recently opened up about a heartbreaking news she recently received.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of GHOne TV had the sad lady anonymously sharing that her boyfriend ended things with her after they dated for seven years and just four months after the break up, she found out that he was getting married.

According to the lady, her relationship with her ex was not all rosey as it was filled with a level of abuse but she was not willing to throw seven years away just like that.

Source: YEN.com.gh