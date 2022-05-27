A fetish priest in Tamale has made the day of many as he made them laugh their lungs out on social media

In a video which surfaced on social networks, the priest is seen allowing regular people to have a feel of his pet python

The reaction of the people in the video left many laughing. Netizens who saw the video were pleased as they made some hilarious comments

A video that was shared on TikTok has got many rolling on the floor with laughter. A group of friends who journeyed to the north visited a fetish friend of theirs they referred to as Nana.

In the video, the fetish priest invited these friends to have a feel of his pet python. Although scared, they took on his challenge.

They took turns sitting by him as he put the python around their necks while he held the giant snake's head. The first person that had a feel of the snake got a bit scared when the priest playfully pretended to leave the head of the snake.

His reaction had the crowd laughing hard, the second individual seemed pretty confident as he had the snake around his neck, but after some minutes, he got scared as he said the snake was tightening its grip and quickly got up. His reaction also sent the crowd laughing.

Social Media Reactions

dollar lady didn't seem to have the heart for touching snakes as she said:

i will never try this

user942672815605 couldn't stop laughing as he said;

Eiii tamale to the world

FinestFrenchTeacher also found their reaction funny and said:

Na were u running away at the end

afiatundra also couldn't hold her laughter as she said:

where are u running ‍♂️to?

Queen Cutie also said;

can't stop laughing

