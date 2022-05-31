A talented woman who is disabled has been seen dancing and vibing nicely to Jerusalema by Master KG

The beautiful woman whose legs are amputated showed off incredible skills on the dance floor as the kids tried to match her

The video has been viewed thousands of times on Facebook where it was shared as many have described her as a stepper

An amputated woman has shown the stuff she is made of on the dance floor after she was spotted dancing nicely with two kids.

The woman whose name could not immediately be ascertained displayed beautiful steps making dance lovers to shower her with praises.

The woman showed off cute dance steps with her kids. Photo credit: Bold cool.

When the video of her wonderful performance was shared on Facebook, it quickly went viral as many people wanted to take a look.

Dancing to Jerusalema by Master KG

The woman and her kids chose a nice song for their wonderful performance and they absolutely nailed it.

Despite her condition, she put up a cool show that has melted many hearts on Facebook. The nice video has put smiles on the lips of many even as some asked for more and said they will certainly follow her up.

Watch the video below:

Facebook users react to disabled lady dancing

Gakobo Mary said:

"Would like to follow this beautiful woman..... what's her name in a tiktok."

Yahya Nuhu Neriah commented:

"A mother's love. She would try all she could to make her child happy."

