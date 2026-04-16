A young Ghanaian content creator pranked his mother by telling her that he had signed her up on a dating app

Mighty Maame got furious, reminded her son that she was married and ordered him to delete his details from the app

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts

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Mighty Maame, a popular Ghanaian TikToker, got many talking with her reaction when her son pranked with a sign-up on a dating app.

Mighty walked to his mother in the morning to greet and prank her.

Mighty pranks his mum, tells her he signed her up on a dating app. Photo credit: @asibeymighty

Source: Facebook

In a video on Facebook, Mighty explained to his mum what a dating website is and told her that he had signed her up on one of the apps.

Mighty Maame got furious and nearly hit her son. She reminded him that she was a married woman and did not need any more love partners.

"Why will you sign me up on a dating app. Don't you know I'm a married woman? What is that? Go and delete my details from the app. I don't like that."

Mighty attempted to explain better to his mother what was done there, but she was not willing to listen or engage with her son on that topic.

Mighty Maame was livid and nearly hit her son while he tried to explain. The woman insisted that her details be removed from the website.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Reactions to prank on Mighty Maame

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by Mighty Osei Asibey on Facebook. Read them below:

Erasmus Solomon said:

"But mighty, how do you survive these slaps🤣🤣🤣🤣."

Opu Blessing Andorshiye wrote:

"Mighty, you are not scared of losing your teeth? 😂😂😂😂."

Bigelz Earthgod said:

"Mighty get vhim block Supreme Queen slap. You're a deadman😹😹😹😹."

Oluwatoyin Aiyegbusi-Iyela wrote:

"Mighty, you sure deserve that slap you missed 🤣😂."

Aroma Aroma said:

"The last slap actually confirmed she’s a real African mom. 😂😂😂. You are lucky she didn’t chase you out with tapoli."

Patience Akaribo wrote:

"Eii mighty after therapy, now dating app. Haha."

Baidoo Rita said:

"Mighty Mighty Mighty, you wake in the morning without properly brushing your teeth and want to disturb mummy. Ghanaian mum early in the morning...chai Mighty😂😂😂😂."

Ramatu Ahmed wrote:

"Mighty, what is the difference between love and date?"

Mighty Maame rejoices over the Dubai trip for Mother's Day. Image Credit: @mightyoseiasibey

Source: TikTok

Mighty's mum celebrates over Dubai trip

In an earlier publication, famous Ghanaian TikToker Mighty got his mother Mighty Maame emotional after gifting her a trip to Dubai ahead of Mother's Day in 2025.

In the video, the woman rolled on the floor and removed her slippers as she rejoiced about the unexpected and expensive gift her son gave her.

Her priceless reaction melted the hearts of many who watched the video on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh