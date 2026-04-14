A Ghanaian man’s ordeal at the hands of officers of U.S. Customs and Border Protection has sparked laughter on social media

This comes after it was found that he failed to declare certain agricultural items he put in his bag and initially lied about it

A US-based immigration lawyer, who shared insight on the incident, advised Ghanaians on things to know when it comes to travelling to the US

A Ghanaian man travelling to the US encountered a momentary setback following his interaction with officers of the US Customs and Border Protection.

This comes after the man, while undergoing primary inspection at the airport, was found to have brought undeclared items with him.

Immigration lawyer shares advice after a man is questioned for not declaring certain products he brought at a US airport. Photo credit: @The Washington Post, @SeventyFour/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Akua Poku, a US immigration lawyer who was at the scene and narrated what transpired in a video, said the Ghanaian man was asked by the customs officer where he was coming from, to which he responded.

He was then quizzed about what was in his bags, to which he replied that they contained his clothes.

The customs officer then expressed doubt over his answer, saying he was lying about what he had brought into the country.

It was at that point that the man confessed to bringing cassava, which prompted customs officers to move him out of the line for further inspection.

“At that point, the man couldn’t even make eye contact. He looked nervous, and I could tell. Then the officer said, ‘You’re lying. What do you have in your bags?’ and he finally said, ‘Fine, cassava.’ I was next in line and trying very hard not to laugh because I already knew where this was going. He was taken away for further inspection.”

Offering expert views as an immigration lawyer, Akua Poku advised Ghanaian travellers to always declare agricultural products when entering the US.

She explained that CBP has scanners and other inspection tools used to screen travellers’ luggage, meaning undeclared items can still be detected even without physical inspection.

“CBP also uses scanners and inspection tools to check bags. So even if you don’t declare something, there’s a likelihood it could still be found. You must declare things like meats, fruits, vegetables, plants, animals, and seeds. Declaring something doesn’t mean it will be allowed into the U.S., but it will help you avoid issues. CBP agricultural specialists will inspect the items and determine whether they meet entry requirements. Items brought into the U.S. are restricted because they can carry pests or diseases that can be harmful to crops, animals, the environment, and the economy.”

Akua Poku advised that declaring agricultural products helps customs officers determine whether they meet entry requirements.

Donald Trump opens up on his desire to permanently pause migration to the US from Ghana and some specific other third-world countries. Photo credit:@Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

She cautioned that failure by Ghanaian travellers to declare agricultural products when entering the US could lead to fines of up to $1,000.

“So your items could be allowed, restricted, or prohibited. If you don’t declare these items and they’re discovered, you can be fined up to $1,000 for a first offence and even higher if the items are considered commercial. When it got to my turn and the officer was questioning me, I quickly mentioned what I had in my bags, Buffaloes, Golden Tree chocolates, egg carton cake, plantain chips. I wanted no trouble. Thank God I had no banshee or cassava in my bags. If you’re carrying food or any agricultural items, just declare them and let CBP make the determination.”

Watch the TikTok video below.

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