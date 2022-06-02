A video went viral that showed a man catching fish that came out of the ground. Many found it strange

In the video, a young man can be seen frantically trying to catch giant mudfish that were jumping out of a borrowed hole

Many people who found the video were amazed at how big the fish was. Some found the antics of the young man annoying

A young man in a video has been spotted fishing from the ground. In the video, a young man could be seen at the shores of a sea where he had borrowed some holes in the ground.

He laid in wait for the mudfish to jump out of the hole so he could catch them. He made frantic efforts to catch as many fish as he could.

Photo: Mud fish from the ground Source: Sophea.ssp.7

Source: Facebook

Unfortunately, some of the fish he grabbed would slip out of his hand and slither back into the hole.

He, however, caught a few numbers of the large mudfish. Facebook folk saw the video and gave mixed reactions.

Some were surprised to see fish come out of the ground in the manner in which it did, while others were not impressed by the young man's attempts at fishing.

Social Media Reactions

James Justine seemed to know a lot about how catfish operate as he said:

A mudfish can hibernated in a mud for the whole dry season can reappear again in rainy season. But this video I think was scripted bcoz of the guy's overacting.

Deborah E Daniel wasn't impressed with the young man's antics as she said:

Why does he have to make that funny jungle noise just because of fish. Msteeew

Onwudinjo Loveth Kamsiyochukwu seemed to enjoy what he saw as he said:

I just like watching the fish jump

Erma Galang was quite impressed as he said:

Big fish Wow really amazing

Source: YEN.com.gh