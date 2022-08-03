Abdul-Qawiyy a driven young man, has recently recounted how life was for him prior to experiencing financial growth

He is now an online marketer who has made $187 million (GH₵1.6 billion) in online sales

A grateful young man known as Abdul-Qawiyy has recently taken to social media to open up about his humble beginnings in life and where he finds himself now.

Abdul as a cobbler, posing for the camera and holding dollars Photo credit: @HQawiyy

Source: Twitter

The Twitter post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the timeline of @HQawiyy had him sharing that he once worked as a Cobbler to survive, but years later, he can thankfully boast of experiencing growth in his life.

His actual post;

I used to be a cobbler to make an extra living, super grateful for the growth man

A look at his Twitter profile revealed that Abdul-Qawiyy has made $187M (GH₵1.6 billion) in Online Sales as a marketer.

Many social media users had a lot to say about the young man's post. At the time of this publication, the post has gathered over 300 retweets, 23 quote tweets and 3,489 likes.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted a few of the comments below;

@chimz103 commented:

What course did you do online and how did it help you, share with us the real story as e take be... The last line is for me, thanks. God bless you ON

@DrTee_official replied:

You have forgotten when you used to ride bicycle up n down inside UI

@Ashegelu wrote:

Wow, this is a living testimony that even though things are hard right now, but with God and right attitude to work, tough situations don't last. I'm so happy for you man and thanks for being an inspiration, you deserve every good thing you're getting right now

From @DamilolaLagos:

Great ! Eventually everything begins to be possible... The mindset is POWERFUL.

@azu_ka01 commented:

I've been following you for long now and I'm glad for your progress. God bless you more

