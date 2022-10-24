The expensive price of a bride-to-be's wedding ceremony hairstyle has caused massive stir online

A viral video captured the young woman looking very excited about her makeover as she displayed her ring

The hairdo was priced at $3,500 (Ghc48,757), which got many internet users saying they would never spend that much on hair

A bridal hairdo video has recently got many social media users talking after the total cost of the makeover surfaced.

Excited bride at the salon getting her hair done, photos of her hair Photo credit: @voiceofhair

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram timeline of @voiceofhair had a gorgeous-looking bride-to-be happily getting ready for her hair to be fixed for her big event. The price of the hairdo was revealed to $3,500 (Ghc48,757), which got netizens asking why.

The video was shared with the caption:

Love is in the HAIR This sleek bridal bun is so pretty! How much would you pay for your wedding hairstyle?

At the time of this publication, close to 40,000 likes and over 1,500 comments have been gathered.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@t0nit0ne commented:

Lovely style but that price is wild

@qcunning wrote:

Is that to fly the stylist in, hotel and meals, transportation, bundles, styling, accessories, travel fee and finally tip? That’s the only way I’m seeing anywhere near 3k

@jeekieki replied:

Beautiful style but absolutely not. That’s like a smooth $150. A wig install don’t cost that much. Braids don’t even cost that much. MY RENT don’t even cost that much.

From @sweetkissesnberries:

3500 yeah that’s a hard no price wise . Nice hairstyle but that’s just a no and it’s not even an I can’t afford it thing but that amount could used towards something else. Get you nice sew in or wig for $500-$800 if you wanna ball out. Just my thoughts!

@stlukau commented:

Maybe the comma is at the wrong place? Cause I wouldn’t even spent 3500 $ on my wedding dress

The full video has been linked below;

