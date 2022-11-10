Some beautiful Ashanti ladies were at a funeral and showed the world their cultural heritage

The proud ladies slayed in elegant and rich Kente cloth and had precious gold ornaments on their necks, arms, and legs

The video pleased many folks as they admired the pretty ladies and hailed them for representing Asanteman well

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ashantis have a very rich cultural heritage, and some pretty ladies from Asanteman showed the world how beautiful the culture of Ashanti is.

Beautiful Ashanti Ladies Slay In Elegant Kente Clothe Source: TikTok

Source: UGC

The pretty queens slayed in elegant kente cloth as they attended a funeral.

The elegant-looking ladies complemented the Kente well, with rich gold ornaments on their wrists and feet.

The ladies did a procession in front of a large crowd. They waved and smiled as they modeled by and had folks admiring their exquisite looks.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

One of the pretty ladies in the group did a beautiful Kete dance in one of the multiple videos that popped up on social media. Folks who saw the videos were impressed and praised the beautiful ladies.

Kente Has A Rich History

Textile weaving has been practiced by West African societies for thousands of years. Kente may have originated from several weaving techniques that were practiced in Ghana before the 11th century, as evidenced by the discovery of spindles, whorls, and loom weights during local excavations.

By the early 19th century, master weavers and kente houses could be seen all across the Ashanti capital of Kumasi.

By the 18th century, during the inception of the Ashanti Empire, kente had become popularized among the Akan royalty.

Ashanti Ladies Impress Peeps

Phylicia Cute said:

Indeed mampong ladies we are beautiful

BLACK KEY ♐️ was also pleased:

Aww happy to see sister .. Asante mampong fuo we are here

sikayenaedna was also pleased:

proudly to be Ashanti we are like gold

BOSSLADY GEE also commented:

outstanding ladies

The Kremlin also wrote:

Wow you ladies are very beautiful. Ashanti is the best tribe in Ghana

Hajia Bintu: Pretty TikToker Shows Off Kete Dance Moves At Funeral Grounds

In other news, Hajia Bintu attended a funeral over the weekend, and the TikToker showed off her Kete dance moves.

The beautiful lady wore a pretty black and red funeral attire and stood beside an energetic young man who danced with her .

Followers of Hajia were impressed by the TikToker's dancing skills and praised her in the comment section.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh