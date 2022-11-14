A young handsome Ghanaian man living in Qatar has sparked conversation on social media after he revealed how much he earns as a taxi driver

In the exclusive interview with Zionfelix, he shared his story of how he landed such a well-paying job in Qatar

Details of his salary have sparked reactions among many Ghanaians as some wonder whether it is the truth he was saying

A young handsome Ghanaian man known as Papa Kumasi has gotten many Ghanaians talking after he revealed that he earns about GH₵16,000 while working as a taxi driver in Qatar.

In a recent interview with celebrity blogger Zionfelix, he noted that he got the opportunity after he reached out to an agent.

Papa Kumasi and Zionfelix. Photo Source: @zionfelixdotcom

Source: Instagram

According to him, the agent told him that there was a company in Qatar that was going to provide him with a car, as well as an apartment at no cost.

He noted as part of his contract, he works for 10 hours every day and gets a one-hour break. He added that they work in shifts. One can work at night or day, depending on what they prefer.

He added that when he started working, he was working on the day shift because he wanted to get accustomed to the places in Qatar. When he got conversant with the places in Qatar, he then decided to opt for the night shift.

"I signed a contract in Ghana, and when I came to Qatar, i signed another contract. With regards to the promises the agent made me... Before, the currency rate compared to Ghana, it was almost the same. However, with the depreciation of the cedi, I tend to earn more this time around," he told Zionfelix.

He revealed that when he moved to Qatar seven years ago, he used to earn about 1200 Qatari Rial. But he currently earns about 4200 Qatari Rial and this rise in salary is due to the FIFA World Cup.

Using current exchange rates per Google, Papa Kumasi's salary has increased from GH₵ 4,781.31 to GH₵ 16,734.58 in the past seven years.

Watch the full interview below:

Video of Ghanaian man who earns GH₵ 16k in Qatar gets many Ghanaians talking

king_asare:

The guy has a good voice for radio. He sounds like Adwumura Yaw Nkrumah who used to be on Adom Fm’s Mid-Morning show some years ago

fufuo2nam1:

People would go to Qatar won’t come back because of all these interviews

dj_rapcha:

They will only mention the salary but they won’t say anything concerning the visa charges do u think that’s the amount he’s receiving? No. He should tell us how much he pays for visa charges

kvng_deroll:

There’s no lie there……. If the system is working it comes with a dream

armah1541:

Let me comment about it. It is not like we can't pay well in Africa to be precise Ghana o. But they intentionally don't pay well to keep you where you are. I remember a white affiliate school in Akyem Tafo which they wanted to pay huge salary of about 1800gh about 14 years ago, but a particular man told them you don't pay black man as such here in Ghana. You will spoil them...

deslim24:

Hahaha very funny..16000 plus free apartment..keep deceiving us...

narhnar_blez:

Hehe we are playing here

