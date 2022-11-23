A Ghanaian man has complained bitterly after he bought a sachet of dairy product

In the video on TikTok that has since gone viral, the man was heard remonstrating that the product he bought was not even half full

Social media users who saw the video remarked that food companies have adopted the practice of halving their products

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

A Ghanaian man has cracked ribs on social media after he filmed himself lamenting over the reduction in the quantity of the powdered milk product he bought.

In the 30-second video posted on Tiktok by @mojorundercardinal, the man narrated that he initially thought the product had a leakage so he asked his son to go and change it.

Photo of a man holding a product Photo credit @mojorundercardinal

Source: UGC

He added that what stunned him the most was knowing the sachet of the product was not even half empty

In a move to buttress his assertion, he cut about two-thirds of the virtually empty sachet away where he showed the actual quantity of dairy product that he purchased.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

At the time of writing the video had raked in 8000 comments and 400 comments.

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens in reacting to the video in the comment section also shared experiences of how other products they bought were virtually half empty.

Others also said that the weight of the product was boldly written on it so the buyer cannot turn around round and cry foul

Street Kwame

It has the weight printed on it, check and see before you make your comment

beauty7nails0

I bought u2 salt for 3.50pwsthe girl said the price has confused you errrr

Um ~Efya❤️

das Ghana for you so pls take it like tha

user1157938628813

I bought my favorite biscuit and the quantity has refuced from 8 to 6

kobil

The milk powder is supposed to spread across..you decide to gather all at the down

World Bank: Ghana Ranks 1st With Highest Food Inflation Of 122% In Africa

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana has been ranked number one by the World Bank as the country with the highest food prices in Africa.

The World Bank, in its October 2022 Africa Pulse report, disclosed that Ghana is the 1st on the list of countries in sub-Saharan Africa with the highest food inflation.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh