A video of an expectant father questioning his pregnant wife over her eating habits has sparked a lot of reactions on social media

In the video, which has since gone viral, the man was confused as to why a woman whose belly is already protruding is constantly demanding that she is given food to eat.

The woman in response to the allegations replied that her eating habits have changed because she also feeds another mouth in her womb

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A video of a man complaining about his wife’s attitude and eating habits during pregnancy has cracked ribs on social media.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @Big miller, the pregnant wife was captured eating pizza at night while her husband was complaining in the video.

The husband could not understand why his wife had an appetite for practically every meal and even wondered whether a pregnant woman behaves that way.

Photos of a man and wife arguing Photo credit@ Prostock-Studio/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

The man who sounded upset over the situation recounted how he fried meat for his wife to eat only for the woman to demand that she has the appetite for pizza and chicken moments later.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The woman, in defense of the issues raised by his husband, sarcastically retorted that the meal she eats is meant for herself and the unborn baby hence urging the man to take it easy.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 43,000 likes and 600 comments

Social media users in reacting to the video remarked that the actions of the woman come with the package of being pregnant whereas others asked the man to do as the woman desires since he is the father of the baby.

OLUWATOYIN

She never finish pizza she is discussing another food

user6186100981345

Every pregnant woman says na baby dey demand.... I wan ask oooooh wen where dey talking to each other

Omoshyna Smith

Bro abeg give her Belle again I Don miss her wahala when pregnant

Ghanaian Couple Welcomes Their First-Ever Twins

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian couple welcomed their first-ever set of twins after a woman gave birth at the Hawa Memorial Saviour Hospital in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

Stephen Jabrah, the proud father, revealed his wife delivered twin girls in the comment section of a post by Ghanaian social media influencer, James Annor Tetteh, popularly known as Nana Tea.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh