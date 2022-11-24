Felicia Osei, a popular Ghanaian comedienne, social media influencer and media personality has been spotted in a rather rib-cracking video ahead of the Ghana versus Portugal game.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

In the footage, the young lady was spotted in the beautiful Ghana jersey together with Captain Smart of Onua TV.

Felicia started off well mentioning some of the popular Ghanaian players including Thomas Partey,

Photos from Felicia Osei's video Photo credit: @Tv3 Ghana

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Source: YEN.com.gh