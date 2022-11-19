Former president John Mahama has called for unity in the main opposition National Congress (NDC) ahead of the party's national executive polls

The national executive polls, slated for December 17, 2022, will follow the regional executive elections held from November 11 to 13

The former president stated that he does not have a preference in any of the elections in a Facebook post, which garnered reactions

Former president John Mahama has urged unity in the main opposition National Congress (NDC) ahead of the party's national executive polls in December.

The party's delegates elected leaders in two-day regional executive elections from Friday, November 11, to Sunday, November 13.

The NDC has concluded the process of vetting and balloting positions for the various aspirants contesting for the national executive positions of the party.

Number of people contesting and date for the national polls

Graphic Online reports that a total of 81 persons went through the vetting and balloting processes to enable them to compete in the elections scheduled for December 17, 2022, in Accra.

In a Facebook post on Friday, November 18, the former president called for unity while stating that he does not have a preference in any of the elections.

John Mahama's call for unity

''While I continue to wish all aspirants in our party’s elections all the best and call for the promotion of unity, I want to re-state that I do not have any preference in any of the elections, and that includes regional and national executive elections.

''Let’s work towards Strengthening the Structures of the party for Victory 2024,'' he said.

People took to the comment section to react. Read the full post here and the reactions below:

Philip Agbeko Doe posted:

Those who are using JM's name to campaign, please take note. Notice is hereby served.

Abu Dey Way commented:

Thank you Your Excellence president John Dramani Mahama God protect you

A Ralph Azagsiya shared:

Well said. You are a real leader. God bless you and keep you protected.

Former president John Mahama sends out good wishes to delegates

