A brilliant Ghanaian lady called Kafui Akude has turned around the fortunes of her life

Although she gave birth at the early age of 15, Kafui has managed to work hard, study & make it in life

She is now a trained teacher who is pursuing her law degree and is also a businesswoman inspiring many girls

Kafui Akude, an ambitious young Ghanaian lady is living a life of inspiration despite facing some challenges that shatter the dreams and lives of young girls.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, the brilliant lady revealed that she has three major demands that occupy her life now including fishmonging, teaching and also schooling as a law student.

Interestingly, all of these are happening years after Kafui became pregnant as a teenage girl and gave birth when she was only 15 years of age.

.I became pregnant at the age of 14 years and turn out a mom of 15 years. I believe you can presume how the struggling was especially from an average home raised by a single mom," she recounted to YEN.com.gh.

How Kafui came out of the pregnancy situation

"From my pregnancy issue, it doesn't detter me, in fact I attended school with the pregnancy gave birth and after three months I joined my mates in jhs form 3 and wrote the basic exam," Kafui recalls.

She then enrolled at teacher's training college, Teresco at Hohoe, taught in a village when she got admission to UCC to read English and philosophy.

In her stay UCC, she hawked in all the traditional halls and hostels and equally operated a tricycle (brakia) which she sometimes rode in Cape coast town for commercial purposes.

Currently, she is teaching in Mfantsipim school while beginning her LLB at the University of Cape Coast as a post graduate programme.

Aside from these, she owns one of the good clothing shops on UCC campus.

"I still drive the brakia at times and engage in fish selling. I have my own smokehouse whereby the women fisher folks helps me in smoking the fish," Kafui added.

