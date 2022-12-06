A young Ghanaian man has inspired persons battling addiction with his story of how he changed from a thief to a business manager

Felix Owusu Okyere who started stealing at the young age of 14 said it took 13 years of pain and suffering before he was able to break free from that act

In an interview with Zionfelix, he thanked his girlfriend and loved ones for helping him come out of his situation

A young Ghanaian man has opened up on his dark past and how he ended up as a kleptomaniac despite being a bright student.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube channel of popular blogger Zionfelix, Felix Owusu Okyere who was thought of as a bright spark of his family said his destiny changed after he was given a gift from his aunty.

Felix talks about how he was delivered from being a thief and now works as a business manager Photo credit@ Zionfelix/YouTube

“When I was 14 years old my aunt gave me GH₵100,000 equivalent to GH₵10 now and asked me to buy whatever I wanted but warned that I should ensure that my cousins do not get to spend the money with me”

Felix said that after he did what his aunt asked of him that was when his attitude changed.

“First I began to steal from my parents, then I dropped out of school and then started stealing from people’s shops and marketplaces”

He said he travelled to 11 countries on the continent and was jailed three times in Ghana all because of his thievery.

He said despite his desire to stop stealing, an irresistible urge kept pushing him to take what was not his.

“It got to a point I couldn’t work or go into a crowd for fear of stealing something until I met my current girlfriend Fosuaa who understood my situation and vowed to help me change.

Felix added his saving grace however came during an encounter he had with a pastor in Kumasi who saw that his battle was spiritual and delivered him from it.

During the interview with Zionfelix, the young man who was neatly dressed said that by the grace of God he no longer steals nor chases after prostitutes.

Currently, he runs a pub known as Afro pub and has urged people to patronize his joint during this festive season.

