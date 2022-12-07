Yuri Pereira, a young male model, has fans all over themselves after he delivered photos showing off his stunning natural hair and pretty eyes on social media

He flaunted his curly hair in the social media shots, sending people wild, especially his female followers

Scores of comments under his pictures were from ladies who admired him, with one describing Pereira as his ''god in the sky''

Photos of Yuri Pereira. Credit: yuri.cachos.

How Yuri Pereira captioned the images

Sharing the Instagram images, Yuri Pereira captioned the frames as:

''... I paraded thinking I was at SP Fashion Week,'' portions of his message read.

The selfies received more than 2,000 likes and over 100 comments. Scores of comments under his pictures were from ladies who admired him.

Pretty ladies and male fas gush over him

Saturno.explora posted:

What a man so cute. I love it.

Anacristiinah commented:

What a beautiful volume do you have tips to keep it that beautiful volume?

Karol.mattos31 reacted:

How stylish.

Gessinadine reacted:

Buddy, you are wonderful. My god in the sky.

Dudu_cacho

Beautiful.

Estherodrigues commented:

My inspiration .

Davesee reacted:

See long hair. Beautiful. My crush and dream.

Farouk James: Child Model Flaunts Long Braids with Natural Hair in Photos

In a similar story, YEN.com.gh reported that child model and hair activist, Farouk James, recently got fans all over themselves with admirable images rocking adorable braids styled with his long natural hair.

The child model, whose father is a Ghanaian, has been modeling since he was nine and believes his hair is part of his identity.

James has several pictures on his Instagram account flaunting his long natural hair with confidence.

Pretty Lady's Thick 'Natural' Hair Makes Men Go Crazy

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a stunner with long hair that looks natural set pulses rushing on TikTok.

The young lady known on TikTok as Maame Serwaaa used her hands to pack and straighten the hair, but it appeared too much for her hands.

Source: YEN.com.gh