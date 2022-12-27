Ghanaian business owner, Ibrahim Mahama, has been spotted drifting his luxurious Mercedes-Benz to a gathering of young folks

The clip does not show the face of Ibrahim Mahama but a person is heard heaping praise on the businessman

The video, shared on iGBAGBO PHONEs, gained fewer reactions from netizens who expressed excitement

Ghanaian business owner, Ibrahim Mahama, has been spotted showing off his drifting skills in his luxurious Mercedes-Benz to a gathering of enthusiastic young folks.

The founder of Engineers and Planners was captured spinning the sleek whip several times before driving off.

The renowned businessman has earned a reputation for his love of deluxe whips and vacationing at luxurious locations.

Video as Ibrahim Mahama shows off his drifting skills. Credit: iGBAGBO PHONEs/ibrahim_mahama_71 (TikTok).

Ibrahim Mahama erupts cheers from fans

In a TikTok video, the brother of former president John Mahama left the young folks impressed with his driving skills on the street, where he received cheers.

The video of the CEO of Dzata Cement moving his expensive Mercedes car in circles gained reactions. Scores of netizens shared their thoughts in the comment section.

Watch the clip below:

Netizens express excitement over Mahama's video

Lil Bernado commented:

Today was mad, bro.

User6 said:

Yeah, it was lit. I'm very sure God willing next year go be mad.

Ibrahim Mahama: Talented Ghanaian Teenager who Built Excavator to Be Mentored By Businessman

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Solomon Atimbiri, the talented Ghanaian teenager who built a moving excavator and other trucks, is being mentored by businessman Ibrahim Mahama.

The 17-year-old grabbed the attention of major eyeballs after a video spotlighting his works gained traction on social media.

In one of the clips, Atimbiri was captured demonstrating how the excavator works to some adults who were impressed.

