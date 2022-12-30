An amazing young boy has melted the hearts of many netizens with two acts that he put up

First of all, he bent down as a way of showing 'thank you' & then went on to pray to God after food was given to him

Social media users have been applauding the adults behind the scenes training the boy

The gestures of a young boy are warming many hearts on social media as it showed the moment food was dished out to him and how he reacted.

In the video that was shared by the popular Nigerian icon @olanikemi, the young boy, after receiving the meal, bent down to the server as a way of saying 'thank you'.

When he reached his seat, the cultured young man put his two hands together as a way of thanking God almighty for the meal that had been provided for him.

What netizens said about the boy who said thanks after being given food

The motions of the boy showed that he was grateful to both God and man for the provision he was given and below were some thoughts netizens shared in reaction to the video.

@dumdozzy commented:

Who ever is raising this child is doing a great job. Even in such circumstances, the child still knows how to show gratitude. Let love lead

@nma_kara mentioned:

Such a cutie. Knelt down to say thanks and prayed before eating. His parents are doing something right.

@Tope_Orus stated:

You are like the people dishing out food. We your followers who benefited from your rice giveaway appreciate you and pray to God each time eating the rice with our family to continue blessing you and protecting. Thanks so much.

Watch the video below:

Christian dogs captured praying before eating

In an equally interesting story, a video showing two dogs observing a prayer session right before feeding has got to be one of the cutest on the web in recent times.

A lady with the Twitter handle @avelinacipion shared the video as she said it was sent to her by her dad.

In the said clip, a man poured some food into two bowls. Immediately after doing that, he took a bucket to serve as a table as he 'asked' the dogs into a prayer.

The pets obeyed, placed their forelegs on it, and bent their head like people do when praying in church.

