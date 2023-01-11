Ghanaian radio producer, Godwin Dogbey, has been listed for the African Leadership X (ALX) International Engineering Programme

The 12-month online course is expected to equip the media personality with software, leadership, and career empowerment skills

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, he expressed gratitude as he credited the people who have supported his 10-year career

Award-winning Ghanaian radio producer, Godwin Dogbey, has been selected for the African Leadership X (ALX) International Engineering Programme.

The Despite Media radio personality is set to pursue the software programme for the next 12 months. ALX chose Dogbey for the course, which is sponsored by the Master Card Foundation.

Godwin Dogbey expresses excitement

In an interview with YEN.com.gh after making the shortlist, he expressed excitement about the milestone, saying the programme will enhance his expertise in the field.

"This is the third year I've applied for the programme; it's a Master Card Foundation, and there are standards and principles you have to go through before you're selected. And in Africa, I think they selected only 25 in addition to other countries because it's a sponsored programme.

''They have a campus in Kenya and one in America, and God being so good, I was selected for the American campus, which is good news for me. I'm grateful to the sponsors ... The area of radio production requires lots of training and skill development, and hopefully, with this 12-month course, I will be able to improve my skill set," he told YEN.com.gh.

Godwin Dogbey expresses gratitude

The media personality thanked the people who have supported his 10-year radio production career and called for prayers as he embarks on the new journey.

Dogbey doubles as the public relations, events, and promotions manager for travel and tour operator, Kaya Tours Ghana Limited. He was recently honoured at the Ghana Entertainment Awards as the Best TV/Radio Producer of the Year.

The media personality's exploits in the entertainment sector, which include successfully delivering top music shows in the past decade, have earned him recognition from prominent industry stakeholders.

Source: YEN.com.gh