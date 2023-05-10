A lady who jumped onto the mortal remains of a Catholic Priest, Father Bernard, has surfaced in her latest interview

The young lady, Baaba, who is a hairdresser at Saltpond in the Central region, narrated the cause of her actions and relationship with Father Bernard

People who knew her in the community at Saltpond described her attitude and the effect of the trend on her life

The lady behind the viral Father Bernard TikTok trend, Comfort Baaba Baisiwa Jackson, spoke about the reasons for her action and what compelled her to hop onto the casket of the deceased Catholic Priest.

She disclosed that Father Bernard was a good man and had helped her in many ways before his demise.

In an interview with Ghanaian YouTuber and media personality Kofi Adoma on Kofi TV, Comfort stated that she was very close to Father Bernard since she was one of the members of the church who usually cleared the church premises before and after services.

However, one of her scariest encounters with Father Bernard before his demise worried her initially, leading to her involuntary actions, which birthed the viral TikTok sound.

Comfort said that she had dreamt two weeks before the demise of Father Bernard that the Catholic priest was the only priest among many priests at the Saltpond's catholic church who had got his hands folded in her dream and could not respond when she called on to him, making her scared and concerned the entire time.

The overwhelming moment which saddened her at the burial of the Catholic Priest and friend she had lost made her fall onto his remains.

The trending lady said she appreciated the efforts of Father Bernard to make her life easy after her father's loss but said they had no relationship outside their Christian life.

When my passed away. Father Bernard used to help me since I had no help coming from anywhere. He helped me financially, and I was close to him,@ Comfort detailed

Comfort added that she had been affected by a breakup with a mass server Prosper, her boyfriend of 5 years, and this affected her, making people assume that she fell onto Father Bernard's grave because of mental issues.

Her latest boyfriend, Kofi, who was seated close to her, added that he had issues with her temper and aggressive nature, explaining that her experience from her past relationship had affected her and negatively impacted her patience.

Replying to a question from Kofi Adoma on what her opinions were concerning the use of Father Bernard sound on TikTok, she said:

When they are tired, in the next six months or a year time, they will forget about the name so I'm not worried

Watch the Father Bernard lady's interview with Kofi TV below

Some Ghanaians reacted to the Father Bernard lady's interview

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to Comfort's interview with people who know her sharing their experience with the trending lady. However, people who admired her personality opined that she sought mental health due to the trauma from her relationship.

Patricia Ellis Aggrey

Kofi, it's very true, the said lady is my next-door neighbour, and she is always on point in terms of dressing, but she has a problem, and it is something that the family need to do something about it. She is plain and always speaks her mind. But she is a lovely person.

Martha Gana commented:

The girl needs immediate attention. Which is mentally

Jorge Nana Kwabena Yeboah commented:

The lady is nice to be with; very smart and funny. I’m sure she’s a very good singer. May the LORD, who knows what is good for her, be her helper in Jesus’ name

Agyeiwaa Okordie

She needs help. Mental health is real and a very serious issue. She should be put in a rehab

Pretty Vivy commented:

Eeeeeeiiiiii I know her in taadi oooo eeeeeeiiiiii I didn't know she was the ' Father Bernard oooo '''

