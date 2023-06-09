Famous Ghanaian Snapchat businesswoman, Barbara Hayford, was arrested after allegedly scamming many clients

While she was in custody, Barbara reportedly suffered an asthma attack, forcing her release to seek medical care

Clients of Barbara are keenly waiting for an update on the case and the possibility of getting back their funds

Barbara Hayford, a famous social media businesswoman in Ghana who is highly influential on Snapchat, was arrested and detained at the Lakeside Police Station for allegedly scamming many of her clients.

The young lady is known for her supposed pre-order business, where people pay vast sums of money for goods she displays for sale.

However, many of her clients had recounted numerous instances when their goods never arrived, and Barbara refused to refund them while instead threatening them with her 'lawyers'.

"Barbara Hayford is in the pre-order business, where customers pay for goods from abroad in advance then have it delivered at a later date. However, she has been called out several times for failing to deliver goods without issuing refunds," Pulse Ghana reported.

In a new update that Pulse Ghana posted on TikTok, Barbara is reported to have suffered an asthma attack while she was still in police custody.

As the law demanded, she was instantly released to seek medical attention. In the video, a gentleman and a woman assisted her while walking to a medical facility.

Barbara's customers are keenly following the development to know the next line of action that the police will take and whether their monies will be returned within the shortest possible time.

