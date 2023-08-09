A young lady has reportedly died after recently graduating from the University Of Cape Coast in the Central Region

Rose Owusu was juggling her education and work as a health practitioner at a hospital before her death

Her untimely death has left many on the internet in massive tears, with many posting that she rests in peace

Rose Owusu, a hardworking and driven lady, has reportedly died after recently graduating from the University Of Cape Coast in Ghana's Central Region.

Information making the rounds on social media indicates that the young lady was working in a hospital before her death.

Pretty lady reportedly dies after graduating from the University of Cape Coast. Photo credit: securenation.

Source: Instagram

There are no details about the cause of her abrupt demise, but visuals of the young lady have surfaced on the internet.

The Instagram account Securenation, with 290,000 followers, posted a clip of Rose with the caption:

''Rest well, Big Rosy. Life is really short. May God protect us all."

While YEN.com.gh cannot immediately confirm the death, the obituary poster and photos of the Rose donning her graduation regalia have thrown many social media users into tears.

Watch the video below:

Peeps mourn Rose Owusu's death

Many couldn't control their emotion due to the timing of her death.

YaaLove said:

Eii, just after graduation? God have mercy, wai.

Sammyforsonjnr asked:

Ohh why accident anaaa.

Delisnowy said:

RIP. That's why some us our graduation we did it silently. Until now, most of my people think I am still in school. It's so sad.

Mosesdarkey commented:

Hummm, may her soul rest in peace.

Tutuaah commented:

Hmmmn, this life. Hmmn.

9ty9_diesel said:

School no wo ko bi na 3y3 naas3 s3n ei ne fam ab) ka agu .

Efyashwannzy said:

Very sad .

Jdeeservices posted:

Thank you for my life, oh Lord! Rest in perfect peace.

Tweneboah9600 said:

Awww, my school nso ooo.

Wazytag mentioned:

Rip, very sad.

Bluepalmgh stated:

Rest in peace.

Esseldanields said:

sad world.

Nicqq_nort commented:

So what kraa are we doing here?

Mikeboat_33 posted:

What happened to such a beautiful, vibrant-looking young lady?

Adwoa1_baako_pe said:

Hmmmmmm, this journey called life. Rest in peace.

