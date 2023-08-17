A lovely lady has caused a stir with her curvy appearance by showing off her waist and form in a flattering attire

She flaunted her behind while dancing in a social media video before bending over to shake what her mama gave her

The footage, which gained attention, left some wondering if she used a filter or captured her true face

A pretty lady has turned heads with her curvy look by whining her waist and curvy figure in a fitting outfit while dancing in a social media video.

In the clip, the young lady donned a skimpy dress and showcased her incredibly dark physique as she danced for the camera.

Pretty lady flaunts her curvy look. Photo credit: securenation.

Source: Instagram

Lady bends over

She was sporting an eye-catching, spicy glow while showing off her dance moves. Giving a further look at her bum at a point, she bends over for the camera.

Before ending her moves, the daring lady celebrated her curvy look and beauty with a bright smile for her audience.

Reactions to the video of the pretty lady

While her curvy look grabbed the attention of some people, others noticed the filter she used.

Steveyoung_24 reacted:

Eeei ebi real face or filter.

Kim_o_neal commented:

The face de3 mumu .

Brightlebron said:

Besonia is her name.

101melanin commented:

So now is only ass eii Ghanafo bi nom de33 gymi saa oh bibini ye nipao oh.

Sulleyshinystar said:

What do they get from shaking ass?

Brightigbiaye commented:

Beautiful girl.

Pretty lady with a heavy chest

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that a pretty lady showed off her massive "chest" in a form-fitting outfit as she danced confidently to"Wahala Beat" in a video that turned the heads of her audience.

The young dancer, who embraced her figure, did not shy away from flaunting her figure in the outfit that highlighted her enhanced bust.

The attire covered her body while she completed the look with large earrings and a simple makeup look.

Plus-size lady dances to "Buga" by Kizz Daniel

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that a beautiful plus-size lady named The Real Liso on TikTok turned heads with her curvy figure and dance routines in a widely watched video on her platform.

The captivating footage shows her attractive figure in an outfit while dancing to "Buga," a song by Nigerian artiste Kizz Daniel, born Oluwatobiloba Daniel.

The Real Liso boldly displayed her plus-size physique in the video, captivating many of her followers.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh