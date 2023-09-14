Pastor Professor Jacob Jonas Nii Klu Nortey is the founder of Valley View University in Oyibi in the Greater Accra Region

He has died, and his funeral and burial will be held on Friday, September 15, 2023, at the university campus in Oyibi

The venerable Professor Jacob Jonas Nii Klu Nortey passed on at age 84 and is mourned by the church, the school, his family and friends

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

The founder of , Pastor Professor Jacob Jonas Nii Klu Nortey, is dead and his funeral will be held on Friday, September 15, 2023, at the university campus at Oyibi.

Pastor Nortey was born at Abokobi in the Greater Accra Region to an Osu father and an Abokobi royal family mother.

His basic education was at the Abokobi Presbyterian School.

A collage of the founder of Valley View University, Pastor Prof Jacob Jonas Nii Klu Nortey, and the school's gate Photo credit: @VVUniversity Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

Christian life

His spiritual journey began in 1959, when he joined the Seventh-day Adventist Church during the Elder EE Cleveland Crusade in Accra.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

That was the start of his devotion to spiritual development and intellectual success in Christian education in both Africa and the United States. He later became a Reverend in the SDA Church.

Professor Jacob Jonas Nii Klu Nortey ascended through the ranks to become the Seventh-day Adventist Church's Vice President for the World. He also served as the first black President of the SDA Church for Africa/India Ocean.

His most significant achievement during his tenure as President of the SDA Church for Africa/India Ocean was the founding of Valley View University in Oyibi.

His unwavering resolve to achieve academic glory for Ghana's youth resulted in the construction of the school near the University of Ghana, Legon.

He was an adjunct lecturer at Valley View University and other universities throughout the world. He was also a former President of Datalink University in Tema.

Tributes for Rev Anthony Boakye

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Rev Anthony Kwadwo Boakye gave up the ghost in the early hours of Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, where he was receiving treatment.

According to a church statement, he has been battling a stroke since October 23, 2021.

According to the report, the televangelist undertook a series of medical treatments to promote his rehabilitation, which improved his condition.

The final resting place of a revered man of God

Meanwhile, the death, funeral, and burial arrangement of the late founder and General Overseer of the Resurrection Power New Generation Church, Rev Anthony Boakye, was the talk of the town for several reasons.

Aside from the controversies, one other thing that got may talking was the resting place put up for him.

Even though the location is not known, pictures on social media showed a plush and extravagant resting place for Rec Boakye.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh