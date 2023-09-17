Many shops at CMB near Kantamanto in the Greater Accra Region have been gutted by fire

The sad incident, which occurred in the early hours of Sunday, September 17, destroyed over 350 shops

The Ghana National Fire Service has commenced an investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire

Several shops at CMB near Kantamanto in Accra have been razed down by fire.

A tweet sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter page of @gnfsofficial revealed the fire started in the early hours of Sunday, September 17.

Several shops were razed down as CMB

Source: Twitter

The Ghana National Fire Service explained that although it had been able to douse the fire, 350 shops had been destroyed, with properties and goods running into thousands of cedis also lost.

"UPDATE ON THE CMB AREA FIRE. Fire finally extinguished. 350 wooden shops & contents used for both commercial and domestic purposes including ovens, etc destroyed by the fire. Other adjoining buildings including the quality control office of COCOBOD salvaged from the fire ruins."

A video of the incident shows the moment the Ghana National Fire Service arrived at the scene and was trying to douse the fire.

This is the second major fire incident at the CMB market in recent years, the first one in 2020 destroyed over 200 shops.

No casualty recorded

The GNFS in an update on the CMB fire, has revealed that no lives were lost.

The service tweeted:

"No casualty recorded in this dawn’s fire involving multiple wooden structures. Investigation into the cause of the fierce fire continues. Plaudits to the adept Firefighters from Accra City, Circle, Ministries and HQ for a great job done"

Fire guts Kejetia market

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that in March this year, a massive fire destroyed parts of the Kumasi Kejetia market.

The fire destroyed goods and properties estimated to run into millions of Ghana cedis.

According to reports, a section of the popular market known by locals as "Dubai" has been completely ravaged by the fire.

Officials from the Ghana National Service (GNFS) arrived at the scene to fight the fire, however, videos of the incident online show the fire had gotten out of control.

Source: YEN.com.gh