As the funeral of the late Theresa Kufuor, wife of Former President John Agyekum Kufuor, unfolds today, striking images of her time as a registered nurse in the UK have surfaced, prompting emotional reactions

The photographs showcase a beautiful chapter in her life, serving as a poignant tribute during the solemn occasion

Theresa Kufuor's biography reflects her dedication to healthcare, with her service as First Lady from 2001 to 2009 leaving an enduring impact on Ghana

Stunning images of the late Theresa Kufuor, Former First Lady and wife of Former President John Agyekum Kufuor, have surfaced, evoking heartfelt reactions as the nation commemorates her funeral today.

The beautiful photographs capture Mrs Kufuor during her tenure as a registered nurse in the UK, throwing light on the remarkable chapter in her life.

As friends, family, and well-wishers gather to bid farewell to Mrs Kufuor, the images serve as a poignant reminder of her dedicated service as a healthcare professional and in her youth.

Photos of Theresa Kufuor looking stunning when she was in the UK Photo credit: Citinews

Source: Facebook

Today's funeral marks a solemn occasion for the nation, reflecting on the life and contributions of a woman who left an indelible mark on Ghana.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A little biography of the late Theresa Kufuor

Theresa Kufuor, born on October 25, 1935, pursued her nursing career in the UK before returning to Ghana, where she played a significant role as First Lady from 2001 to 2009.

Her commitment to healthcare and public service has left a lasting legacy, and the beautiful images circulating online pay homage to the vibrant life she lived.

The nation mourns the loss of a remarkable woman, celebrating her life and contributions as she is laid to rest today.

What Ghanaians are saying about Theresa Kufuor's beautiful old photos

Below are some comments netizens have shared after seeing her photos

Hayford Odame Otoo said:

She's very beautiful , a definition of trueAfrican Beauty,Very afable as well. Rest well MaMa Thes.

Efo Joshua Kaketo commented:

The most decent first lady may your hunble soul rest in perfect peace

Godfred Asante Appah indicated:

Wow. Old age is cruel. I think the young generation should really celebrate the deserving older generation. See beauty

See the photos below:

State funeral commemorates late former first lady Theresa Kufuor with dignitaries in attendance

Meanwhile, a state funeral was conducted for the late former first lady Theresa Kufuor at the forecourt of the State House, attracting foreign dignitaries, including Olusegun Obasanjo, former president of Nigeria, who paid their respects.

The final funeral rites for the esteemed former first lady are scheduled to take place at Heroes Park in Kumasi on November 18, marking a significant farewell for Ghanaians.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh