The family of the renowned waakye vendor Auntie Muni, has revealed the date for her final funeral rites

Auntie Muni, known in real life as Imoro Muniratu, was laid to rest in Tamale on January 4, 2024

Auntie Muni died on Wednesday, January 3, at the University of Ghana Medical Centre in Accra after a short illness

Businesswoman Auntie Muni, known in real life as Imoro Muniratu, will be given her final funeral rites on Sunday, January 21, 2024.

The details were shared via a social media flyer indicating that Tina Islamic prayers will be held for Auntie Muni.

The venue for the prayers will again be the Cantonments Police Mosque, where earlier prayers for the late businesswoman occurred.

After the prayers, a gathering for well-wishers will be hosted at the Auntie Muni Waakye Joint in Labone.

Auntie Muni passed away at age 72 on Wednesday, January 3, at the University of Ghana Medical Centre after a short illness.

Auntie Muni's last public comments

In an interview on Asaase Radio in September 2023, Auntie Muni shared her concerns about the current economic hardships hurting her business.

In the video, she lamentedthe spike in the cost of living in the country, especially the general increase in food prices on the market.

Auntie Muni recounted when she could pay her children's school fees without hurdles.

She also disclosed that she used to pay school fees in dollars and how it would be tough for her if she were to produce such an amount currently.

Auntie Muni's generosity comes to bear

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on the Joy News special on the late Auntie Muni, showing her serving free food to neighbours, customers and loved ones on a memorable Eid holiday.

According to the business mogul, she made it a tradition not to sell her food on that particular day but rather give it all out for free.

She added that over the years, some customers found her gesture surprising and insisted on paying, but she would refuse.

