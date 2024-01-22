Afua, a Ghanaian in Canada, escaped her home with kids due to severe abuse from her ex-husband, who struggled to adapt to family life

Despite an apology, the abuse continued in Canada, leading her to leave, and he reported her for kidnapping

Afua later gained full custody after divorce, as her ex-husband abandoned the children

Afua, a Ghanaian residing in Canada, has shared her harrowing experience of domestic abuse, revealing that she fled her home with their children due to mistreatment by her ex-husband.

She disclosed that her ex-husband struggled to adapt to having a pregnant wife and child at home, leading to constant mistreatment.

In an interview on SVTV Africa with DJ Nyaami, Afua narrated that despite enduring abuse during her first pregnancy in Ghana, she joined her husband in Canada upon his apology, only to face continued physical abuse, prompting her to leave the marriage with her children.

Afua divorced her husband and has custody of her children. Photo credit: SVTV Africa

She added that her father convinced her to travel with her husband to Germany since it was an excellent opportunity for greener pastures, and the man had also apologised for his initial abuse.

However, things did not change when they got to Canada, which led her to flee their home with her children.

Afua's ex-husband accuses her of kidnapping their children

Afua said when her ex-husband found out she had moved, he reported her to the police for alleged kidnapping.

When Afua left her then-husband with her children, the man filed a kidnapping report. However, he abandoned the children and gave Afua full custody because he did not want to see them again.

Ghanaian lady abroad says husband brought her to the UK and demanded GH¢7k monthly

Meanwhile, a UK-based Ghanaian, Gwen Cudjoe, revealed her distressing ordeal of emotional abuse and financial exploitation by her husband, who allegedly married her for financial gain.

Gwen faced constant demands for money and threats of deportation, with her husband's ex-wife disclosing that the marriage lacked genuine affection.

The situation escalated, leading Gwen to pay her husband £500 monthly and ultimately leaving the house due to the mistreatment of her child by the step-siblings.

