The Ghanaian student pursuing a Master's degree in Public Policy and Management revealed that his government scholarship mandates his return to Ghana after completing the program.

However, in an interview with SVTV Africa, Benjamin Ankomah said he would only return if he gets a job that pays him a minimum monthly salary of GH¢15,000.

But, he mentioned the challenges of finding suitable employment in Ghana after returning, which is why many scholarship recipients hesitate to return.

He admitted that there is a need to contribute to Ghana's development but stressed that the government often fails to provide job opportunities for returnees.

Despite the desire to serve in Ghana, he made it clear that the salary offer must be substantial, stating,

"I can’t return to Ghana for a GH¢2000 job. I used to make GH¢5000 before I traveled abroad, and that was not enough."

Ankomah said he is earning over GH¢8000 as a part-timer in the United Kingdom, and he set his minimum salary expectation at GH¢15,000 for any job offer in Ghana.

He justified this requirement by noting that the cost of living in Ghana has increased, and a higher income is necessary to cover expenses.

He acknowledged that while GH¢15,000 might seem high, it cannot even buy land in Ghana, and the living conditions in the UK are preferable.

UK-Based Ghanaian Says She Wants To Return Home: "I Need Over GH¢4.5M"

Meanwhile, a Ghanaian resident in the UK, Abena Serwaa, expressed discontent with life abroad, revealing her desire to return to Ghana if she had £30,000.

Initially sponsored by her brother, Serwaa highlighted challenges, including demanding work hours and a lack of social life.

Despite assistance, she recounted a health emergency due to strenuous work, leading her to contemplate a permanent return to Ghana if she could amass the needed funds.

Ghanaian Man In Canada Plans To Return To Ghana In 2024

In another story, a Ghanaian residing in Canada, known as Kweku, plans to return to Ghana in 2024 after ten years of studying in various countries, including France, Poland, the USA, and Canada, where he obtained a PhD in radiation physics.

Kweku expressed his intention to contribute to Ghana's development with the knowledge acquired during his studies, emphasizing that his goal was never to stay abroad permanently.

He mentioned monitoring political developments between NDC and NPP, indicating a desire to utilize his experiences to contribute to Ghana politically upon his return.

