A Ghanaian woman, Evelyn Ofori Atta, made history by becoming the first female female appointed Senior Plant Metallurgist for Newmont's Ahafo South mine.

Evelyn joined Newmont in 2020 as the first female Plant Metallurgist at the Ahafo South mine and, according to the company, demonstrated exceptional leadership, which led to groundbreaking projects.

In a post shared on Facebook by Newmont Africa, it stated that Evelyn also showed outstanding commitment to the company's safety value and innovation.

Beyond her professional achievements, Evelyn actively contributes to promoting gender diversity and supporting women's equality and equity within Newmont.

"Her impact extends beyond professional accomplishments. She is an active member of the Women and Allies Business Resource Group, Newmont's internal Business Resource Group which promotes gender diversity and supports the equality and equity of women in Newmont, in line with Newmont's value of inclusion."

Evelyn's appointment comes at a significant time as the world marked International Day for Women and Girls in Science on February 8-9, 2024, where the contributions of women in the field of science were recognised.

