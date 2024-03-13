Famous Ghanaian actor Too Much has moved back to the United Kingdom after returning to Ghana in 2023

In an interview with SVTV Africa, Too Much said he travelled to the UK because it is tough to make it in Ghana

He did not state if he would return to Ghana again like he did when he travelled earlier to the UK in 2023

Famous Ghanaian actor Too Much, known for his hilarious roles in the hit series Junka Town, has travelled back from Ghana to the United Kingdom.

He explained that it is difficult to make it in Ghana, hence his decision to travel to the UK after returning to Ghana in October 2023.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Too Much said that he is currently living in Croydon, where he will be shooting some movies.

Ghanaian actor Too Much of Junka Town fame shared with DJ Nyaami why he went back to the UK Photo credit: SVTV Africa

He was, however, tightlipped as to whether he would come back to Ghana or stay in the UK for a long while.

But, he indicated that he left Ghana for the UK because many struggle no matter how hard they try to make it. He believes he would make it outside of Ghana.

This is not the first time Too Much has travelled to the UK. In 2023, Too Much went to the UK and returned a few months later.

At that time, Too Much, whose real name is Ibrahim Iddris, said he had moved due to the harsh economic situation in Ghana.

Despite his success in the entertainment industry, he indicated that the financial struggles became overwhelming.

Ghanaians urge Too Much not to return to Ghana again

YEN.com.gh collated some comments from the video shared by SVTV Africa. Read them below:

@edwardansah896 said:

Eiiii too much, waoo, this man is not going again, am happy for you

@franciskwofie6754 wrote:

Why do we live outside and compare ourselves to those in Ghana. Different economies. If you think you are doing well outside, compare your standard of living to your colleagues in UK

@user-pl9sc5yr2v said:

This guy is not serious I thought he was the same person who said u can make it Ghana and abroad is just a normal place

@magdaleneafari9077 asked:

I thought this man said Ghana is better no matter wat

@0382isaac wrote:

Sika yɛ pɛ yɛnya

Too Much says if Ghana were good, he would not travel abroad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Too Much loves Ghana and enjoys staying in his home country.

In an interview with Kwaku Manu, he said if the economy in Ghana were good, he would not travel abroad due to the harsh weather conditions.

He explained that the only reason people travel out of Ghana is because there are many opportunities there.

