A Ghanaian man based in Canada has caused a stir after claiming that any man who has lived abroad for more than six months without having $10,000 should consider himself a woman

Consequently, the young man has asked his online followers to consider him a woman because he does not have $10,000 in his account

Many netizens who came across his video thronged the comment section to express laughter with some adopting new names

A Ghanaian man based in Canada has caused hysteria on social media after making some claims which many consider outlandish.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young man said any man who does not have at least $10,000, an equivalent of GH¢147,402.10, in his account within six months of relocating abroad should considered a woman.

The young man suggested in the video shared on his TikTok page @ortiz_all_day that any man without the amount he quoted was wasting his time in Canada.

"If you are a man and you have moved abroad, done more than six months to a year and you don't have $10,000 in your account, then what did you travel abroad to do? Then it means if we are counting men, you won't be part. You are no longer a man, you are a woman.," he said.

Based on his assertion, the young man said he should now be considered a woman because he does not have $10,000 in his account after living in Canada for many years.

"When they call for men, don't raise your hand. If you are filing a form and you are asked what your sex is, say you are a woman. You are no longer a man. So from now onwards, I'm called Barbara Yeboah," he said.

Netizens were sent into a laughing frenzy

The young man's video sent netizens who came across his video into a laughing frenzy.

Below are some of the reactions to the video:

@Chosen1 said:

"Eii u get that money already."

@Edd Qwesi Owoo also said:

"Adey rep my new name Comfort Nyamekye."

@harrisonasamoah98 commented:

"lol. You just made me laugh loud."

@ALIGATOR PEPPER:

"it depends on the field you're working."

@SÁMMY said:

"Me I'm Cindy Arthur, Uncle."

