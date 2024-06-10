A video of Rose Gariba, the lady who messed up King Promises's song last during a GMB audition, is trending once again

This comes after she auditioned for this year's Ghana's Most Beautiful and opened up on what transpired when she met the panel

Many people who thronged the comment section of the video congratulated and wished her the best of luck

Rose Gariba, the Ghanaian lady who sent social media into a frenzy after she messed up the lyrics of King Promise's Terminator hit song during last year's Ghana Most Beautiful (GMB) audition, has once again grabbed headlines.

This comes after she took TikTok to inform her followers that she auditioned for this year's Ghana Most Beautiful pageant.

In a video, Rose Gariba explained that her audition went as hoped, adding that the panel judges were receptive.

To prove her seriousness, she posted another video of herself sashaying in an open space, showing that she had really prepared.

"My auditions went very well. I was a bit tense, but the judges made me very comfortable. I think I did my best, and I am hoping for the best.

At the time of writing the report, Rose Garibah's video had received over 170 likes and eight comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the video

Many people who commented on the video wished Rose Gariba the best of luck in the audition.

Gann Sapakabia commented:

You can do it Yennuma, am proud of your energy

Mommies boy indicated:

This smile alone will see you through fav. Crush

Miss Riyadh indicated:

I know you can do it my Queen . We're just hoping for the best.

Surveyorsadick reacted:

My favorite

41-year-old auditions for GMB

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that 41-year-old Kwame Nkrumah, a University of Science and Technology graduate, had also auditioned for 2024 Ghana's Most Beautiful.

She disclosed that she had been interested in competing when the Upper East Regional Representative Lawrencia Agpoka Anafo won the prestigious competition in 2013.

Madame Patricia Agyapong revealed that she was taking care of her sister's children until her brother died.

