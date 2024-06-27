The video of Evangelist Suro Nyame calling out Auntie Naa is trending on social media

The outspoken preacher took issue with the decision by Auntie Naa to discuss Yaw Sarpong's marriage on her show

Many people who thronged the comment section of the video also shared varied opinions on the issue

Popular Ghanaian street preacher Evangelist Suro Nyame has urged Auntie Naa, the host of Oyerepa Afutuo on Oyerepa FM, to apologise to Ghanaian gospel legend Yaw Sarpong.

In a video sighted YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the outspoken preacher, who is now based in South Africa, chided Auntie Naa over her decision to discuss the marital issue of Yaw Sarpong knew very well he was sick.

He lamented that the act speaks badly of the popular media personality, adding that she should have considered the musician's legacy.

"You would not have done this if Yaw Sarpong was your relative. It would be right to apologise to the musician because this is very bad."

Evangelist Suro Nyame concluded by urging Ghanaians to preserve the legacy of our national heroes instead of tarnishing it.

His comment comes after the wife of Yaw Sarpong appeared on Auntie Naa's programme to accuse her husband of infidelity

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 5000 likes and 1000 comments.

Ghanaians call out Auntie Naa

Social media users who thronged the video's comment section agreed with Evangelist Suro's views on the issue.

OGAAME stated:

I always cry when I see yaw sarpong

Elshadai120 indicated:

This one de3 we support evangelist anaaa…

Kulmestarofficial indicated:

Auntie Naa should have stop hosting Yaw Sarpong's case on Air but they thought captioning de video with Yaw Sarpong's name will generate more views and money on YouTube and never thought this will happen.

boosy indicated:

auntie naa amanehunu part one and two

Okayta Afrifa slams Auntie Naa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah has lashed out at Auntie Naa, the host of Oyerepa Afutuo on Oyerepa FM.

In a video on X, Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah lampooned Auntie Naa over her decision to discuss the marital issues of gospel musician Yaw Sarpong on her show.

He also questioned the relevance of Auntie Naa's programme and urged National Security to be proactive because more marriages were being ruined.

