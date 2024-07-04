Nana-yere Oppong II, a woman based in the Netherlands has shared her experience dealing with Ghanaians abroad

Due to how badly Ghanaians have treated her both at home and abroad, the woman has vowed never to employ or get close to them

Her opinion, however, seemed to have infuriated Ghanaians on social media who came across her interview with SVTV Africa

A Holland-based woman, Nana-yere Oppong II has vowed never to have anything to do with Ghanaians both home and abroad.

Nana-yere Oppong II said her experience dealing with Ghanaians has been nothing short of pain and disappointment.

Speaking to DJ Nyame of SVTV Africa fame on YouTube, the woman said she and her husband have helped many Ghanaians who later paid them back with evil.

As a result, Nana-yere Oppong II said, her household has decided never to get close to any Ghanaian in their country of residence.

She further stated that she prefers dealing with citizens of other African countries because they are more truthful and honest than those from her motherland.

Nana-yere Oppong II told DJ Nyame that she and her husband have also taken a decision never to employ any Ghanaian in their company in the Netherlands.

Even when the host drew her attention that not all Ghanaians were as bad as she was painting them, the woman still maintained her opinion, explaining that most of the people she had met and dealt with from the country were bad.

"I have become very careful around the Ghanaian community abroad and back home. They seek your friendship and after you accept and help them by giving them money for business, they later come and give you stories," she said.

'If you live abroad and you want your business to succeed, you don't have to employ many Ghanaians or even if you work for a company, don't try to help any Ghanaian get a job there," she added.

Ghanaians online drag her

Her opinion about Ghanaians angered a lot of people on social media, as they trooped the comment section of the video posted on SVTV Africa's TikTok page to tell her their minds.

@The Truth said:

"But someone employed you in his/her company to reach where you are ride now."

@user7349605325004 also said:

"She has even forgotten that she is a Ghanaian."

@ersey_jeffery wrote:

"Its even a shame as a ghanaian to say thus.... if you dont employ them why say it???"

@afriyie777 also wrote:

"Company papa ben."

