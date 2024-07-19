A young Ghanaian man has shared an inspiring story of how he became a millionaire

The young man, Edward Yacham, said a side hustle he ventured into while in nursing school changed his life for the better

Edward now owns businesses in networking marketing, real estate and farming in the northern part of Ghana

A young Ghanaian man, Edward Yacham has opened up about his journey to becoming a successful entrepreneur with multiple businesses to his name.

Edward Yacham's entrepreneurial journey began many years ago while he was in nursing school pursuing what he thought was going to be his life-changing endeavour.

Edward Yacham. the young man whose side hustle turned him into a millionaire Photo credit: Edward Yacham/Facebook

However, an innocent adventure into networking marketing in 2012, selling herbal products to customers in the northern part of Ghana, became the foundation of Edward Yacham's success story, elevating him from obscurity to prominence.

Having seen first-hand the potential of the business venture he was into, Edward Yacham decided to quit nursing after national service to concentrate fully on his herbal product business through networking marketing.

Edward Yacham rose through the ranks of his newfound profession to become a Forever Business Owner (FBO) and later as senior manager of the network marketing company, making him the only person in the northern part of Ghana to achieve that feat.

His hard work brought him opportunities to travel to many countries abroad, attending different conferences and workshops on network marketing.

Through these many travels, Edward Yacham had the rare chance to meet prominent people like Robert Kiyosaki, author of the bestselling book "Rich Dad, Poor Dad, and Less Brown, a renowned motivational speaker, in the US.

The young man has defied the challenge of poverty, lack of trust, deprivation and stagnation to become one of the top earners in his industry, with an average monthly profit of GH¢20,000.

After saving throughout his entrepreneurial journey, Edward Yacham decided to expand his business portfolio, investing in real estate, transportation and farming.

Investing in hostels

The young man pumped about GH¢250,000 of his life savings into the construction of a hostel facility on the campus of the University for Development Studies (UDS).

The hostel, known as Eddy's Hostel, has 16 rooms, servicing the students at the UDS Tamale campus.

According to Edward Yacham, Eddy's hostel, which cost him GH¢250,000 some years ago, has increased in value, disclosing that the facility is now worth more than GH¢820,000.

Aside from this, Edward has also acquired several lands, with another hostel facility in the offing.

Edward Yacham's farming business

Speaking on the Thrive in Africa Podcast in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Eqay Inspire's YouTube channel, Edward Yacham also disclosed that he was into cassava farming.

The young Ghanaian man said he started the farm with just GH¢700, which fetched him GH¢4,000 after his first harvest.

However, the farm did not last because a cousin he hired as a caretaker became unfaithful and collapsed the business.

Despite this, Edward's businesses are worth over GH¢1million, which changed his status from nothingness to a millionaire.

Source: YEN.com.gh