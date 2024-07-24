A photo of a wedding ceremony between a former Black Queens player and a Ghanaian Coach has surfaced online

The couple got married in a beautiful ceremony which saw family, friends and loved ones in attendance

Netizens who saw the video were delighted and took to the comment section to express their views

Ghanaian coach Kofi Opoku has married Nana Ama Asantewaa, a former Black Queens goalkeeper.

The couple recently got married at a beautiful ceremony where family, friends, and loved ones were present.

Ghanaian coach marries former Black Queens goalkeeper. Image source: GiovaniCALEB

Source: Twitter

The two had been dating for years and financially decided to take their relationship a step further by getting married.

In a photo that has surfaced online, the couple is seen clad in lovely white outfits, each beaming with a smile. Kofi Opoku is captured in the photo carrying his lovely wife.

According to reports, they got married on July 13, 2024.

Asantewaa and husband play key roles in football

Nana Ama Asantewaa was instrumental in the Black Queens team between 2016 and 2018. She was the key goalkeeper who saved the Black Queens from their opponents in various games.

His husband is also a key figure in Ghanaian football. He has been working closely with GFA as a technical member.

Netizens amazed by Ama and husband's union

Netizens who saw the post about Ama and his husband were amazed, others were also unhappy about the union. They took to the comment section to express their views.

@RichSokiss wrote:

"Home win over 2.5."

@EvansDonko73009 wrote:

"Oh coach ,oh coach nso saana eei."

@ekow23 wrote:

"The Arsenal Way."

@bryan_teeirra wrote:

"There is going to be a lot of tactical decisions in that marriage."

@2geeGh wrote:

"Ei eii eiii."

@RalphPolow wrote:

"Away to score."

@QweciFigures wrote:

"Very tactical."

@Michael_Kwuamey wrote:

"Both teams to score."

@tett3h wrote:

"I'm not sure this is something that should be encouraged. Especially if he coached her before. The power dynamics between a player and a coach could mean the initial decision to date him could've been made under duress. What happened in Zambia should be a lesson."

