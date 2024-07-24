Ghanaian Coach Kofi Opoku Marries Former Black Queens Goalkeeper Nana Ama Asantewaa: "It's A Gooaal"
- A photo of a wedding ceremony between a former Black Queens player and a Ghanaian Coach has surfaced online
- The couple got married in a beautiful ceremony which saw family, friends and loved ones in attendance
- Netizens who saw the video were delighted and took to the comment section to express their views
Ghanaian coach Kofi Opoku has married Nana Ama Asantewaa, a former Black Queens goalkeeper.
The couple recently got married at a beautiful ceremony where family, friends, and loved ones were present.
The two had been dating for years and financially decided to take their relationship a step further by getting married.
In a photo that has surfaced online, the couple is seen clad in lovely white outfits, each beaming with a smile. Kofi Opoku is captured in the photo carrying his lovely wife.
According to reports, they got married on July 13, 2024.
See the post below:
Asantewaa and husband play key roles in football
Nana Ama Asantewaa was instrumental in the Black Queens team between 2016 and 2018. She was the key goalkeeper who saved the Black Queens from their opponents in various games.
His husband is also a key figure in Ghanaian football. He has been working closely with GFA as a technical member.
Netizens amazed by Ama and husband's union
Netizens who saw the post about Ama and his husband were amazed, others were also unhappy about the union. They took to the comment section to express their views.
@RichSokiss wrote:
"Home win over 2.5."
@EvansDonko73009 wrote:
"Oh coach ,oh coach nso saana eei."
@ekow23 wrote:
"The Arsenal Way."
@bryan_teeirra wrote:
"There is going to be a lot of tactical decisions in that marriage."
@2geeGh wrote:
"Ei eii eiii."
@RalphPolow wrote:
"Away to score."
@QweciFigures wrote:
"Very tactical."
@Michael_Kwuamey wrote:
"Both teams to score."
@tett3h wrote:
"I'm not sure this is something that should be encouraged. Especially if he coached her before. The power dynamics between a player and a coach could mean the initial decision to date him could've been made under duress. What happened in Zambia should be a lesson."
Two former UG SRC executives tie the knot
In a related development, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a former SRC President of the University of Ghana has married another former member of the SRC.
Dr Sylvester Amoako married on July 20, 2024, with his lovely partner and beamed with smiles after the ceremony.
Netizens who saw the video were delighted and took to the comment section to congratulate him.
