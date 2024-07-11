Chef Smith: Carpenter Shows The Making Of The Kitchen For The Fake GWR Cook-A-Thon, Video
- A Ghanaian carpenter, Rems Over, shared an emotional video of how he and other workers of Chef Smith's kitchen were unaware they were going to be scammed
- The video showed how the carpenters put together the kitchen for the fake GWR attempt
- Many people consoled him in the comment section of the video
A Ghanaian carpenter identified as Rems Over has shared a video of the making of Chef Smith's kitchen for the fake Guinness World Record (GWR) Attempt.
Video of the making of Chef Smith's kitchen
In the video, Rems Over noted that it was captured prior to Chef Smith's cook-a-thon, during which he cooked for 820 hours. He noted that they were not aware he was going to scam them and put up a show.
The video showed a carpenter busily cutting wood and putting together a structure. Others were also spotted inside fixing woodwork.
The main stage where the disgraced Ghanaian chef prepared his exquisite meals was already set up and almost completed.
Below is the video showing the construction of Chef Smith's kitchen for the fake GWR attempt.
Reactions to the video of Chef Smith's kitchen
Many people consoled the carpenter, who showed how hard he and others worked to ensure that Chef Smith's kitchen was beautiful and perfect for the fake GWR attempt.
Below are the reactions to the video shared by Rems Over on TikTok:
od, cups n cream said:
Awww kafra wae, nah Chef Smith di33 God is looking at him with a bombastic side eye
kojoarkaifie said:
Aside all jokes chef smith fed boys
Nana Tachie said:
NAPO is the causes of chef smith scam
Castor Oil by Nora || Accra said:
It’s paining me for you mpo
Nana-abena Koramah said:
But he can still cook n I guess you guys know that n ppl would love to come over and try his food so continue doing it
bright45683 said:
chef smith hia mbaaaa paaaa
Ben-Switland said:
This guy paa
"Better than Dr UN": Ghanaians asked how Chef Smith convinced media giants to convene at his presser
YEN.com.gh reported that many Ghanaians wondered how Chef Smith was able to convince several media giants to cover his fake GWR title presentation.
This comes after GWR confirmed that the Ghanaian chef's title and framed certificate were fake.
This got many people comparing him to Dr UN, who faked an awards show from the United Nations and awarded trophies to Ghanaian celebrities.
