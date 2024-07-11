Global site navigation

Chef Smith: Carpenter Shows The Making Of The Kitchen For The Fake GWR Cook-A-Thon, Video
Celebrities

Chef Smith: Carpenter Shows The Making Of The Kitchen For The Fake GWR Cook-A-Thon, Video

by  Geraldine Amoah 2 min read
  • A Ghanaian carpenter, Rems Over, shared an emotional video of how he and other workers of Chef Smith's kitchen were unaware they were going to be scammed
  • The video showed how the carpenters put together the kitchen for the fake GWR attempt
  • Many people consoled him in the comment section of the video

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

A Ghanaian carpenter identified as Rems Over has shared a video of the making of Chef Smith's kitchen for the fake Guinness World Record (GWR) Attempt.

The making of Chef Smith's kitchen for the fake GWR attempt
The making of Chef Smith's kitchen for the fake GWR attempt. Image Credit: @iamremsover and @chefsmithghana
Source: TikTok

Video of the making of Chef Smith's kitchen

In the video, Rems Over noted that it was captured prior to Chef Smith's cook-a-thon, during which he cooked for 820 hours. He noted that they were not aware he was going to scam them and put up a show.

The video showed a carpenter busily cutting wood and putting together a structure. Others were also spotted inside fixing woodwork.

Read also

Chef Smith: GH Mouthpiece bashes Ghanaians for their selective rage against cook-a-thon fraud

PAY ATTENTION: All celebrity news in one place! Follow YEN's Facebook Broadcast channel and read on the go.

The main stage where the disgraced Ghanaian chef prepared his exquisite meals was already set up and almost completed.

Below is the video showing the construction of Chef Smith's kitchen for the fake GWR attempt.

Reactions to the video of Chef Smith's kitchen

Many people consoled the carpenter, who showed how hard he and others worked to ensure that Chef Smith's kitchen was beautiful and perfect for the fake GWR attempt.

Below are the reactions to the video shared by Rems Over on TikTok:

od, cups n cream said:

Awww kafra wae, nah Chef Smith di33 God is looking at him with a bombastic side eye

kojoarkaifie said:

Aside all jokes chef smith fed boys

Nana Tachie said:

NAPO is the causes of chef smith scam

Read also

GH man laments about getting deceived after taking photo with Chef Smith's certificate

Castor Oil by Nora || Accra said:

It’s paining me for you mpo

Nana-abena Koramah said:

But he can still cook n I guess you guys know that n ppl would love to come over and try his food so continue doing it

bright45683 said:

chef smith hia mbaaaa paaaa

Ben-Switland said:

This guy paa

"Better than Dr UN": Ghanaians asked how Chef Smith convinced media giants to convene at his presser

YEN.com.gh reported that many Ghanaians wondered how Chef Smith was able to convince several media giants to cover his fake GWR title presentation.

This comes after GWR confirmed that the Ghanaian chef's title and framed certificate were fake.

This got many people comparing him to Dr UN, who faked an awards show from the United Nations and awarded trophies to Ghanaian celebrities.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Geraldine Amoah avatar

Geraldine Amoah (Entertainment editor) Geraldine Amoah is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. She pursued Business Administration at Ashesi University and graduated in 2020. She has over 3 years of experience in journalism. Geraldine's professional career in journalism started at Myjoyonline at Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. You can reach out to her at geraldine.amoah@yen.com.gh.

Hot:
Online view pixel