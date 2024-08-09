A Ghanaian police officer has been praised for his dedication to his work by many people on social media

A Ghanaian police officer has endeared himself to traders and commuters at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra with his selfless act of service.

The Kwame Nkrumah Circle enclave is noted as the hub of pickpockets in Accra, with many traders and commuters getting robbed of their belongings.

A Ghanaian police officer creates security awareness at Kwame Nkrumah Circle. Photo credit: @sikawura_1/TikTok.

However, the police officer, whose name is yet to be confirmed, has taken it upon himself to foil these criminal acts by encouraging people in the circle area to be security conscious.

The police officer has been spotted many times drawing people's attention to the nefarious act of the pickpockets.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, he was captured providing security tips to passengers and traders at the circle, urging them to protect their items.

"Protect your bags, position your bags in front of you or where you can see them. If you see something, say something. Stay alert, you should all protect yourselves and your bags," he was heard saying.

Netizens commend police officer's initiative

Netizens who chanced on the police officer's video, posted on TikTok by @sikawura_1, commended him for his selfless act of service.

@Adarkwavero said:

"Good job."

@Person one also said:

"I love you my brother."

@Mistical419 commented:

"Well done Aban."

BRA_WILOZ also commented"

"Officer u dey spoil the business."

@Opk wrote:

"Chief Chief good work done comrade."

@anitaadjei10

"You are among the good police."

Police officer gives hungry man food

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian police officer earned the admiration of many people after he showed his soft side by giving food to a mentally impaired man.

A viral video showed the beautiful moment the kind man in uniform was seen interacting with the mentally challenged man, apparently after randomly coming into contact.

The police officer was seen gifting the elderly man with a fruit drink, a loaf of bread, and a bottle of water after realising that he was very hungry, earning plaudits on social media.

