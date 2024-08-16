A Ghanaian lady has demanded hefty compensation from her pastor boyfriend, with whom she has a child.

Sharing her ordeal with Oyerepa FM, the young lady said the pastor must provide a full-furnished accommodation for her and the child

She also demanded an amount of GH¢4,000 as compensation for the sacrifices she made during their time together

A young Ghanaian woman has demanded compensation from her pastor boyfriend before she agrees to let him go.

In a video making rounds on social media, the unidentified woman said she had been through a lot with the pastor and deserved a settlement.

A young Ghanaian lady makes demands for break-Up compensation from her boyfriend who is a pastor. Photo credit: @withAlvin_/X.

Source: TikTok

Consequently, the young woman, who has a child with the pastor, has asked him to provide a fully furnished rented apartment for her and the little kid.

Narrating her ordeal to Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM, the young woman further demanded an amount of GH¢4,000 from the ex-boyfriend.

"The pastor must rent a room and furnish it for me. After that, I would also take GH¢4,000 as compensation before I left him go," she demanded.

The said pastor, who was called on the phone to share his side of the story, agreed to meet the lady's demands.

The woman's demand caused hysteria online

While sharing her story, the young lady mistakenly said that she needed "5000 million" from her former boyfriend, a statement that caused hysteria among netizens after they chanced on the video.

@TenHagBallz said:

"5000 million be how much make some bro convert go the old currency give me plss."

@MahoneyQuofi also said:

"My question has always been; what mandatory is given to these radio stations and theirs host of such programs to demand damages and compensation from people involve in which ever case. Are people loosing trust in our courts and judiciary system or I’m just thinking aloud."

@DavidAmpah4 commented:

"5 thousand million wow."

Woman demands GH¢24,000 from ex-husband

In a related YEN.com.gh publication, a married woman is demanding GH¢24,000 compensation before she would agree to divorce her husband.

Failure to meet these terms, the middle-aged woman has vowed to never allow the man to have his peace of mind.

Source: YEN.com.gh