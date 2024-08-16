Ghanaian Woman Demands Break-Up Compensation From Pastor Boyfriend
- A Ghanaian lady has demanded hefty compensation from her pastor boyfriend, with whom she has a child.
- Sharing her ordeal with Oyerepa FM, the young lady said the pastor must provide a full-furnished accommodation for her and the child
- She also demanded an amount of GH¢4,000 as compensation for the sacrifices she made during their time together
PAY ATTENTION: YEN Entertainment Awards 2024: 3rd Edition's Candidates are Shortlisted. It's Time to Vote for the Best Entertainer in Ghana! Share Your Voice Now.
A young Ghanaian woman has demanded compensation from her pastor boyfriend before she agrees to let him go.
In a video making rounds on social media, the unidentified woman said she had been through a lot with the pastor and deserved a settlement.
Consequently, the young woman, who has a child with the pastor, has asked him to provide a fully furnished rented apartment for her and the little kid.
Narrating her ordeal to Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM, the young woman further demanded an amount of GH¢4,000 from the ex-boyfriend.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
"The pastor must rent a room and furnish it for me. After that, I would also take GH¢4,000 as compensation before I left him go," she demanded.
The said pastor, who was called on the phone to share his side of the story, agreed to meet the lady's demands.
The woman's demand caused hysteria online
While sharing her story, the young lady mistakenly said that she needed "5000 million" from her former boyfriend, a statement that caused hysteria among netizens after they chanced on the video.
@TenHagBallz said:
"5000 million be how much make some bro convert go the old currency give me plss."
@MahoneyQuofi also said:
GH man who earns a living from collecting cassava waste rejected by his crush: "You are not my type"
"My question has always been; what mandatory is given to these radio stations and theirs host of such programs to demand damages and compensation from people involve in which ever case. Are people loosing trust in our courts and judiciary system or I’m just thinking aloud."
@DavidAmpah4 commented:
"5 thousand million wow."
Woman demands GH¢24,000 from ex-husband
In a related YEN.com.gh publication, a married woman is demanding GH¢24,000 compensation before she would agree to divorce her husband.
Failure to meet these terms, the middle-aged woman has vowed to never allow the man to have his peace of mind.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over six years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.