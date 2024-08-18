A young Ghanaian man shared how he missed a chance to travel to the US because he chose to prove his love to his girlfriend rather than go abroad.

After cancelling his plans at her request, he was shocked to find out that she had moved to the US without him the following year.

She said he wasn’t serious about life when he asked her for financial support.

A young Ghanaian has narrated how he lost an opportunity to travel to the United States of America.

The young man said he refused to travel to show his girlfriend at the time how much he loved her.

In a video shared by @gabthesharkboy on TikTok, the young man said that he informed his girlfriend when he got his visa.

Instead of being happy for him, she asked him to choose between the relationship and travelling abroad.

He chose the relationship over the travel to prove how much he loved her, only for the girl to shock him.

“I got my visa to travel to the United States, but this girl told me if I travel I don’t love her. So I had to cancel my travel plans to prove my loyalty. The following year I was checking her status only to realise the girl had gone to US.”

“I texted her and said since you are in the United States make you cash me some dollars. This girl told me I’m not serious in life” he added.

Netizens lambast man for choosing woman over US

Several people who commented on the video wondered why the young man made such a decision and cautioned others not to do the same. Read some of the comments below:

LilxCrash said:

“I Dey vex saf, he get vim too Dey talk ahh.”

𝐃𝐄💫𝐆OLDEN💫CHILD✨🐍🚶🏻‍♂️wrote:

“Bro is caping😂🚶🏻‍♂️”

Nana Yaw said:

“What he dey talk no dey make sense”

Maame Birago 🇬🇭🇨🇦 wrote:

“Ei moy3 bi ooo hrrr akoa agyimii 😂😂”

@Jammie 🤍 said:

“The brotherhood just lost a man🥺!”

Bra Kwesi said:

“Your parents must hear this 😂”

Billion Stex Lamar wrote:

“The girl swapped the opportunities go her village now”

Bra_Cad_Cartar wrote:

“Like how can you tell us this story 😂😂”

