A Ghanaian man has publicly showered praises on his girlfriend for her thoughtfulness and affection towards him.

The man identified on TikTok as @judgement_update appreciated and eulogised his girlfriend after she bought him gifts.

Taking to social media to celebrate his girlfriend, the young man urged Ghanaian women to be thoughtful about their boyfriends and shower them with presents.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young man showed off the gifts he had received, which comprised a T-shirt, a pair of shorts, and a pack of boxers.

He also stated those gifts were not the first he had received from his girlfriend, adding there were many new clothes in his closet which were bought by her.

Consequently, the young man advised his fellow young men to seek out responsible and thoughtful women who would support them.

"Men should not always be the ones giving. The women should also learn to show love to their boyfriends. Let them know that you love them. You don't always call to demand things from him. My girlfriend is not like that, she gives even when I have not asked," he stated.

The netizens praise the young man's girlfriend

Netizens who chanced on the video of the young man joined him in praising his girlfriend.

@Nanatrimudegh said:

"God bless her but have you buy some for her too by the way I'm pregnant for Nana Addo."

@Yawosei also said:

"The brotherhood will soon call for a meeting to appreciate her."

@Bernice 385 wrote:

"I know she is called AMA because is Saturday borns that have the heart of giving and caring so much."

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young man based in Kumasi sent a van full of gifts to his girlfriend in Koforidua on her birthday.

Netizens on social media praised the young man's thoughtfulness, and many ladies crushed on him and wished for a fiance like him.

