Ernest Wiredu, a Ghanaian who relocated to Australia, transitioned from nursing to real estate while living abroad

When he started the real estate business in Australia, Ernest bought homes, renovated and sold or rented them

He moved back to Ghana with his expertise and founded a real estate company, where they build homes and other complexes

Ernest Wiredu relocated from Ghana to Australia and trained to work as a nurse there.

While he worked as a nurse, he decided to study social science with an interest in mental health. After studying all these courses, Ernest diverted and started building homes in Australia.

Ernest says he stayed in Australia for 24 years before returning to Ghana to start his business. Photo credit: Ernest Wiredu

Ernest explained that after studying nursing, he realised he was not passionate enough to practice what he had learnt. So, he decided to take another course, which was social science.

He added that even though he worked for a while in that field, he felt the need to do something else, thus he started working in the real estate sector, which was more fulfilling to him.

Ernest talks about his real estate business

In an interview with YouTuber Jasmine Ama, he said he started by buying old houses in Australia and renovating them.

“It’s been a while in Australia; we buy the property, renovate and sell or buy the land, build and sell or rent it out.”

Ernest disclosed that he lived in Australia for 24 years before deciding to enter the real estate sector in Ghana.

He then started building and setting up a real estate company called Golden Cherry Limited, where he is the chief executive officer.

Ernest said some differences exist between Ghana's real estate sector and Australia's. He added that one needs to be able to navigate Ghana's land purchasing system to succeed in the real estate market.

