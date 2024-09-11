A video of a lady's reaction after checking her NSS posting has left many people in awe

The lady expressed delight to have been posted to a basic school to be a teacher

Many people who took to the comment section of the video have congratulated the young lady on her placement

A young Ghanaian lady could not contain her joy after being posted to a basic school for her one-year mandatory national service.

The video, which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, showed the young lady in a visibly excited mood urging her followers to start referring to her as a madam.

Young lady delights as she gets posted to a school for her national service. Photo credit: @ckdms38/TikTok @Ghana Broadcasting Corporation/Facebook

Source: UGC

The lady who smiled throughout the video opened up about her desire to teach Religious and Moral Education.

She also mentioned how she intends to start a side business during her national service period.

She confessed that she also had high hopes for the Our Day celebration, where students would bring her gifts as a sign of appreciation

At the time of writing the report, the video had generated over 7000 likes and 200 comments was captioned:

"Y’all should call me madam kelly"

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians congratulate the young lady

Social media users who took to the comment section congratulated the young lady on her placement at a school.

Akua Serwaa commented:

"Im also going to teach but what im i going to teach....i have no idea about teaching tool."

Samira reacted:

"Kelly we studied law, teach them jurisprudence."

Tania added:

"I’m changing it fast fast cuz I don’t know what I will be teaching the kids oo."

BECOMING MY BEST added:

"You will no, don't worry, and don't sell if another teacher is selling, if you want peace."

𝓙𝓾𝓭𝓮 stated:

"You made me miss my class 3 madam."

Thrina baby added:

"A lot of companies recruited NSS personnel so they sent list of the people they want."

Ministry rejects NSS personnel

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a university graduate was pained after being denied the chance to do her national service at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In a small note at the bottom of the rejected posting letter, the HR officer stated that the personnel could not be accepted at the ministry because all recognised staff did not know her.

The officer advised that she apply for reposting at a different institution.

Source: YEN.com.gh