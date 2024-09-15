The Ghanaian adventurers who drove from Accra to London in 2023 revealed they faced challenges, including begging for food in Morocco

They indicated that even though they prepare enough for eventualities, they still face some challenges

They are now preparing for a 30,000-kilometer road trip that will start on September 30, 2024, and will take them through 30 countries

The Ghanaian adventurers who travelled from Accra to London by road have shared some of the challenges they encountered during their expeditions.

They revealed that even though they prepare very well for their trips, they still encounter challenges but are always able to overcome them.

In an interview on Channel One TV, the adventurers said they had to beg for food on their historic 10,000km drive from Accra to London in 2023.

“We don’t get time to eat… Whatever you see is what you eat…We sometimes beg for food… We even begged for bread in Morocthemofthereco.”

6 Ghanaians to tour 30 countries on road

Meanwhile, the group is set to embark on another historic trip that will see them drive through 30 countries and three continents.

According to them, they are six in number with three vehicles. Each car is expected to carry two people. One person will drive while the other monitors the radio. After a while, they will interchange, as will the other drives.

The historic 30,000-kilometer journey will start on Monday, September 30, 2024. It will take the six men through Mauritania, Dubai, South Africa, and back to Accra.

The six members of Wanderlust Ghana who will embark on the trip are Kwabena Peprah, Kofi Peprah, Kwame Peprah, Richard Anim, Franklin Peters, and Ebenezer Saka Addo-Mensah.

