A video of a young Ghanaian lady calling MTN to demand her birthday message has got many reacting hysterically

In the trending video on TikTok, the lady, identified as Dorcas Nyasiba reminded MTN that they had not sent her a message on her birthday

Netizens who chanced on her video found it hilarious, as they thronged the comments section to react

A Ghanaian lady has sparked hysteria on social media after sharing a video where she called MTN, her mobile network provider to demand a birthday wish.

As part of its effort to build a bond with its customers, MTN usually sends out messages, and in some cases gifts, to its subscribers on the occasion of their birthdays.

A Ghanaian lady calls MTN to demand a birthday wish after waiting several hours without receiving a message. Photo credit: @lor_yan8/TikTok.

This has created a social expectation among users, who now anticipate being celebrated on their special day.

The lady, identified as Dorcas Nyasiba, was celebrating her birthday and expected a message from MTN to complete her wishlist for the day.

However, after waiting for several hours without receiving a message from her mobile network provider, Dorcas boldly called MTN's customer service to demand it.

In the video posted on her TikTok page, @lor_yan8, Dorcas was heard politely reminding MTN's call agent that it was her birthday and they had forgotten to send her a greeting.

"Today is my birthday, why, you have forgotten or what?" she asked the call agents

The MTN call agent, whose name was mentioned as Samuel, apologised on his company's behalf and proceeded to wish Dorcas a happy birthday.

Dorcas claimed in the latter parts of the video that she had never received a birthday message or gifts from MTN on her birthday for over three years.

She later praised Samuel for his patience, adding that he was nice to her.

Reactions to Dorcas' video

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions to Dorcas' TikTok video.

@Nana_Ama commented:

"Eeeiiii this brother have patience paaa me am not sure I can work at MTN office at all."

@Matnaff babe also commented:

I" tot I was the only one dey hv not been wishing for the past few years oo."

@CoachYayra11 reacted:

"Dorcas, u can cause trouble paaa ooooooo. Happy Birthday."

