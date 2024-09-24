Famous YouTuber and lawyer Ama Governor appeared before the court on September 24, 2024, with other protesters for protesting against illegal small-scale mining, known as galamsey

Speaking to the press while in handcuffs, she spoke about how she and other protesters were not given food or water after being detained for over 48 hours

Many people spoke about the heavy police presence at the courthouse, while others spoke about the issue of galamsey in the comments

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Famous YouTuber and lawyer Ama Governor arrived at the Accra Circuit court in handcuffs after participating in a peaceful protest against illegal mining known as galamsey. She and several other protesters were arrested on Sunday, September 22, 2024.

Ama Governor appears in court in handcuffs over galamsey protest. Image Credit: @blushing beauty_gh and @JoyNewsOnTV

Source: Instagram

Ama Governor appears in court

In a video sighted on social media, Ama Governor and other protesters were escorted to the Accra Circuit court for their court hearing on September 24, 2024.

Upon arrival at the court premises, the YouTuber was in handcuffs as she expressed her grievances about how several other protesters were manhandled and ill-treated in the cells.

She noted that since their arrest on Sunday, September 22, 2024, they were not given basic amenities of life such as water and food.

"You want to see us in this. You want to see a 26-year-old lawyer in this because she said stop galamsey. That's the only crime. Stop galamsey. Over 48 hours, no food, no water. You all should be proud."

While walking into the courtroom in the video, Ama Governor shouted saying,

"This is ridiculous. Emancipate yourselves from mental slavery."

Ama Governor speaks after arrest.

Ama Governor arriving in court.

Reactions to Ama Governor's arrest

Many people expressed their displeasure at the Ghana Police Service and the Akufo-Addo government for not arresting the criminals involved in galamsey but rather the arrested protesters fighting against it.

Others were also concerned about the well-being of Ama Governor and other protesters who were arrested and detained.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians on :

@KwabenaOA said:

"I don’t think she’s broken. She’s resilient and unbowed despite being abused in this despicable manner."

@audreyxrxr said:

"In handcuffs while the criminals walk freely campaigning, just wow"

@_KwekuAnanse said:

"While galamseyers are there enjoying their afternoon free 🤣😂Comedy country"

celebritiesbuzzgh_ said:

"You won’t arrest people carrying out illegal galamsey. But you’ll arrest those calling for the right thing to be done. Hmm Ghana 🇬🇭 😂"

Video of Ama Governor's arrest.

Ghana risks losing $50 million to galamsey

YEN.com.gh reported that the Vegetable Producers and Exporters Association of Ghana warned that if the galamsey menace were not stopped, the EU would ban the country's vegetable exports.

According to the Association's president, Dr Felix Kamasah, Ghana risks losing about $50 million in revenue if the ban were to take effect.

Mr Kamasah urged the Akufo-Addo government to be vigilant in curbing the galamsey menace before it was too late.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh